The Supreme Court has allowed a new Texas law that greatly shrinks the window for legal abortions to stand…for now.

CNN:

The Supreme Court formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state law that bars abortions after six weeks. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in dissent. The court’s move means that the law — which is one of the strictest in the nation and bans abortion before many people know they are pregnant — will remain on the books. The law allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the ban. In an unsigned opinion, the majority wrote that while the clinics had raised “serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law,” they had not met a burden that would allow the court to block it at this time due to “complex” and “novel” procedural questions.

Chief Justice John Roberts once again sided with the three liberal justices, using the excuse that the Court needed more time to look at the law. The four justices in the majority did nothing to prevent further review and scrutiny of the statute:

The majority stressed that it had not formed a conclusion about the constitutionality of the law — despite the order coming nearly 24 hours after the law, the tightest abortion restrictions since the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade, took effect.

“In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts,” the majority wrote.

I am not the resident constitutional law expert here but it seems that Roberts could have had plenty of cover if he sided with the majority given that the door is still wide open for more legal challenges. It’s not as if the pro-abortion lobby is hurting for cash or legal representation. SCOTUS will see this again.

The usual suspects on the left were in full meltdown mode, caterwauling about the Texas abortion “ban” and acting as if the overturning of Roe v Wade were imminent:

The Dems and their libmedia mouthpieces like to terrorize their supporters who don’t understand how the Supreme Court with the idea that Amy Coney Barrett has an evil wand under her robes that she will one day reveal on a whim and poof away Roe.

Pro-lifers who are seeing news of a “ban” and the death rattle of Roe are all thinking, “We wish.”

While this is an encouraging step for pro-lifers, two things remain certain: abortion is still legal in all 50 states and John Roberts can’t be trusted.

