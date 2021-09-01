https://therightscoop.com/shouting-white-house-staff-chase-reporters-from-oval-office-to-prevent-any-questions-about-afghanistan/

Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting at the White House today. As is often the case, reporters were there to ask questions of the one leader and the one not a leader as they sat in the Oval Office.

Considering this was a meeting of world leaders on the subject of international politics and foreign policy, reporters asked them naturally about the biggest foreign policy story on earth. And naturally Biden’s handlers promptly FORCED them out of the room.





Biden continues to refuse to answer questions, because he knows the press will soon stop asking about Afghanistan and resume covering for him on the subject.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

