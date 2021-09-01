https://trendingpolitics.com/sleepy-joe-going-on-another-vacation-as-americans-remain-trapped-in-afghanistan-crugg/

President Joe Biden is the laziest and most incompetent president in United States history.

As Americans remain trapped in the Taliban controlled Afghanistan, Biden is taking yet another vacation to his Delaware home as the Afghanistan crisis continues to get worse.

Biden seems to care more about his comfort and sleep than the lives of American citizens and Afghan allies.

The continuous vacations by the president are raising concerns. When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, Joe Biden was busy vacationing at Camp David. The next weekend, he planned another trip to Delaware because he wasn’t “sleeping well.”

His trip to Delaware this weekend will be his 18th trip home since late January.

“Per FAA, Biden will spend the weekend in Wilmington” – AP reporter Zeke Miller noted on Wednesday morning.

The president’s constant trips home are raising concerns considering the White House will not provide visitor logs about his trips home. Biden has spent 1/6 of his presidency in Delaware.

“I can confirm we are not going to be providing information about the comings and goings of the president’s grandchildren or people visiting him in Delaware,” Psaki said during a briefing last month.

