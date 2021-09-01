https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-allows-new-texas-abortion-law-stand-5-4-decision?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court overnight allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, for now stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. Most abortions are banned after six weeks.

The high court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

However, the jurists did not rule on the constitutionality of the new law. They announced their decision shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts, appointed by President George W. Bush, was among the four dissenters.

The Texas law, signed in May by GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually at about six weeks.

It is the strictest law against abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, the wire service also reports.

