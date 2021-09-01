http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dKa4xp5Xb_o/

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) committed a federal crime by saying that once in power, Republicans “will not forget” telecommunications companies who comply with the congressional orders from the House Select Committee investigating January 6.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace asked, “Congressman Swalwell, I start with you. Is it a crime to obstruct a congressional investigation?”

Swalwell replied, “Yes. He certainly does not look less guilty with this statement, Nicolle. This is the congressional equivalent of saying ‘snitches get stitches,’ right? He is telling a company that is being asked to respond and comply with a lawful subpoena to not do so. That’s witness tampering or intimidation under the Federal code. It’s also obstruction of Congress.”

He added, “Step back a little bit from the legalese and just ask yourself, well, why would he want to do this? Probably because he does not want to have to comply or have the public know the communications he had or the communications that many in his radical right caucus had. I have prosecuted people with less evidence and much smaller cases for witness intimidation and obstruction of Congress. I hope that is considered by the Department of Justice.

