You might remember our story about Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler tweeting the conclusion that “no, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion in U.S. weapons” as Trump claimed. Clearly the intent was to leave the impression that the actual amount of U.S. military property that was abandoned in Afghanistan was worth substantially less than $83 billion. However, according to the Washington Post, Biden only left $65 billion in aircraft, weapons, vehicles and equipment in Afghanistan. In other words, still a lot.

Whatever the actual amount, the Taliban are in possession of enough U.S. vehicles, aircraft and equipment to have a parade:

Taliban throws victory parade with US military equipment https://t.co/iJPgEc6obP pic.twitter.com/vqVQpfLuHM — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2021

The Taliban showed off dozens of American-made armored vehicles along with newly seized weapons at victory celebrations in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar https://t.co/lFU4pwvvvV — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2021

An “extraordinary success” and “historic” according to President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

WATCH: Taliban throw military parade with US equipment

pic.twitter.com/hfY15OYsEv — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 1, 2021

The Taliban in their “Thank You, Biden” parade with all their new state of the art equipment the YOU paid for. pic.twitter.com/jg7yhnOsMv — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 1, 2021

The Taliban throw a parade with US vehicles — the same ones that Biden assured the public they would be unable to use, due to some inherent lack of sophistication on account of being 7th century goatherds or something. pic.twitter.com/r5znPk5BYq — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 1, 2021

“Taliban helicopters also flew over the victory parade in Kandahar today.” See, we told you they weren’t hanging people. Checkmate cons. @GlennKesslerWP https://t.co/QgjnzkGTo7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2021

Ook taliban in een helicopter vlogen over de overwinningsparade vandaag in Kandahar.pic.twitter.com/5eNv5VrS4I — Harald Doornbos (@HaraldDoornbos) September 1, 2021

Kandahar, #Afghanistan

Massive convoy of #Taliban-operated armored vehicles during today’s military parade/road rally. Courtesy of the Biden administration

Bankrolled by U.S. taxpayers ($83 billion)pic.twitter.com/2SWv3VZzrK — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 1, 2021

A couple years ago presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed Trump’s proposal for a 4th of July military parade, but apparently Biden didn’t have a problem helping the Taliban organize this particular event.

Biden administration: Taliban won’t be able to operate US military vehicles/assets left in Kabul. Taliban: Drives US military vehicles in parade.pic.twitter.com/dqz4I4Ne8z — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 1, 2021

$83 billion dollar Taliban parade

Bankrolled by US taxpayers https://t.co/oh3uVyzPO0 — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) September 1, 2021

The duel videos today of the Biden regime trying to claim victory in Afghanistan – vs – the Taliban having actual victory parades with miles and miles and miles of our armored vehicles … is the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen – EVER! These despicable fools are a joke. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 1, 2021

