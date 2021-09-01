https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-holds-parade-with-american-humvees-raw/
Victory celebrations in #Kandahar
A large convoy of American Humvees is passing pic.twitter.com/ZTgZuQ7udf
— Afghan Updates (@UrduAfghanistan) September 1, 2021
American equipment on display. And taking a new Blackhawk for a spin.
New footage of Taliban-operated Black Hawk. #Afghanishtan #Afghan #Afghanistan #Taliban #Talibans #Afganistan #KabulAirport #Kabul #طالبان #أفغانستان #کابل pic.twitter.com/f3wqfSVAU2
— Afghan Updates (@UrduAfghanistan) August 31, 2021
Today, on second day after US withdrawal, Taliban held events in Kandahar. These images are from Taliban event in Aino Mina, #Kandahar. Governor Haji Wafa is also present#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/JXHWJ8aYDI
— Afghan Updates (@UrduAfghanistan) September 1, 2021