A teacher spoke up for parents, students and other teachers who were afraid to speak publicly at a local school board meeting in Loudon County, Virginia encouraging parents to speak up for their children as the children have no voice or authority over the school board, but the parents do. She also encouraged teachers to do the same with regards to the health, social well being and emotional health of children.

Fairfax County substitute teacher Lilit Vanetsyan stepped to the microphone to provide “a message of encouragement to parents, teachers and students who are too afraid to come and speak forward” concerning critical race theory.

“Parents, the longer you wait and you don’t hold your child’s schools gives these guys more time to dictate what’s best for your child’s physical, mental and emotional health,” she said.

“Don’t be afraid to speak out for your kids because they are voiceless and they rely on you,” she added. “You should be afraid of them rooting for socialism by the time they get to middle school.”

Vanetsyan then directed her comments to teachers.

“Teachers, it may seem as if your careers have come to an end, but I’m here to remind you that we don’t work for the school board,” she said. “We work to mold the next generation of well rounded American patriots. So, don’t give up because it is up to us.”

Students were then the topic of her comments.

The teacher said, “Students, you on the front lines of these indoctrination camps, challenge the staff when you are presented with a ludicrous statement and do not allow anybody to tell you that you cannot accomplish anything because of your skin color or to hate yourself because of your skin color.”

She continued, “Students, it is up to you to be the next generation of victims or victors!”

“Finally, to the board, this isn’t over and your policies are just pathetic,” she said as they cut her mic.

OK, much of what she says is very, very good and encouraging and everyone addressed should take note of it, but one thing is missing and that is the role of Christ in education. Who is being appealed to? Our forefathers appealed to Heaven. They appealed to no one but King Jesus.

The schools didn’t go downhill with mask mandates last year or critical race theory being imposed on many this year, which has actually been going on for quite a while. They’ve been doing it for a long time since they want to have nothing to do with the Creator or His Word in the classroom. Remember, as our catechism teaches when it asks the question, “What is the chief end of man?” and the reply is “To glorify God and to enjoy Him forever.”

Educating and impressing the commands of God upon our children is and should be the foundation of all education, and this begins in the home. Public education, as it exists in the united States, is socialism. It is the building block of socialism because education in the US is void of the God of our foundations and His Word, the Bible.

Get that part right, and you will solve the other issues.

For more on how you can take a stand against tyrannical school boards, check out my interview with Adam Heikkila below.

