https://www.oann.com/tennis-bad-weather-forces-suspension-of-schwartzman-v-anderson-match/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-bad-weather-forces-suspension-of-schwartzman-v-anderson-match



Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Diego Schwartzman of Argentina talks to his coach as rain falls on the court and the second round match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa is delayed on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Diego Schwartzman of Argentina talks to his coach as rain falls on the court and the second round match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa is delayed on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

September 2, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Open second round match between Diego Schwartzman and Kevin Anderson was suspended on Wednesday as the retractable roof on Louis Armstrong Stadium was unable to keep out rain being blown in sideways by strong winds.

The players traded early breaks in the first set before play was halted for over 30 minutes.

Argentine Schwartzman then slipped during a tiebreak in the first set and called for chair umpire Nacho Forcadell, who inspected the court as fans donned plastic ponchos and held up umbrellas.

The court was wiped down with towels and play resumed after nearly 10 minutes, but tournament officials later suspended the match with Schwartzman up a set and a game.

“You guys call me when you’re ready to play tennis,” said South African Anderson, the runner up in 2017, before leaving the court.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency advisory for the region and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center saw flooding that appeared to extend across the walkway in front of the media centre.

The match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Adrian Mannarino at Arthur Ashe Stadium is ongoing, with fans sitting comfortably inside the far more enclosed facility.

Rain drummed heavily on the roof but did not reach the court or the stands inside the arena.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

