AP Photo/Evan Vucci Following Joe Biden’s disastrous, angry speech yesterday marking the end of the war in Afghanistan, the talking points for his officials have been made clear: They are going to claim this was a great success even as Americans are still stuck behind enemy lines .

For an example of that absurdity, here’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gaslighting the nation on what has actually transpired over the last several weeks. Defense Sec Lloyd Austin: “We have just concluded the largest air evacuation of civilians in American history. It was heroic. It was historic.”

pic.twitter.com/7SIqjsZfRv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 1, 2021 But new numbers on how many Afghan allies (translators, intel operatives, etc.) actually got out are exposing the reality of just how much of a boondoggle this was. While the administration has touted the total numbers of evacuees as some kind of vindication for their strategic and tactical blunders, it appears that most of those people were not former US military allies at all. In fact, while only 5,400 or so Americans were brought to safety, only about 8,500 SIV holders were rescued , with the vast majority left behind. Majority of Interpreters, Other U.S. Visa Applicants […]