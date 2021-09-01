https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-effect-taliban-filmed-moving-captured-us-military-vehicles-left-behind-joe-biden-iran/

If you thought the Joe Biden Afghanistan disaster was bad now – things are going to get much worse.

Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US armaments.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

And now this…

The Taliban was filmed this week moving captured US military vehicles to Iran.

Thanks to Joe Biden and the woke US Generals.

Taliban is moving the American military vehicles to Iran pic.twitter.com/FuIUwJ726c — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) September 1, 2021

Al-Arabiya reported on the US vehicles heading to Iran.

Several #US military armored vehicles, which allegedly belonged to the Afghan army before the #Taliban took over control of the country, were spotted in #Iran, images shared on social media show.https://t.co/CIxnHYgURy — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 1, 2021

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Sunday — Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s Fast and Furious program.

A more complete list was created with public information and help from other intelligence sources. The list does not include all the extra kinds of nonlethal equipment, everything from MRE’s, Medical Equipment, and even energy drinks.

The big story might be the pallets of cash the Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

Earlier this week we posted a more complete list of US-supplied equipment abandoned to the Taliban by Joe Biden.

Thanks to Lance Migliaccio for the list.

One example is below:

If the Taliban has 208 military aircraft then according to the NationMaster list the Taliban now ranks #26 of all countries in the number of military aircraft.

It also appears the Taliban seized way more ScanEagle drones than the government is saying they did. There is no accounting on the number of crashed units.

Direct Quote from Report

“This also raises concerns about how NAVAIR justified procuring 105 ScanEagle vehicles totaling over $32 million and spare parts totaling over $52 million, and future planned procurements.”

This week, the SIGAR audit on the $174 million drone loss disappeared from its website. Here is the link that was removed.

From 2017 to 2019, the U.S. also gave Afghan forces 7,035 machine guns, 4,702 Humvees, 20,040 hand grenades, 2,520 bombs and 1,394 grenade launchers, according to the since removed 2020 SIGAR report

The numbers keep growing.

Here is a breakdown of estimated vehicle costs:

Armored personnel carriers such as the M113A2 cost $170,000 each and recent purchases of the M577A2 post carrier cost $333,333 each.

Mine resistant vehicles ranges from $412,000 to $767,000. The total cost could range between $382 million to $711 million.

Recovery vehicles such as the ‘truck, wrecker’ cost between for the base model $168,960 and $880,674 for super strength versions.

Medium range tactical vehicles include 5-ton cargo and general transport trucks were priced at $67,139. However, the family of MTV heavy vehicleshad prices ranging from $235,500 to $724,820 each. Cargo trucks to transport airplanes cost $800,865.

Humvees – ambulance type (range from $37,943 to $142,918 with most at $96,466); cargo type, priced at $104,682. Utility Humvees were typically priced at $91,429. However, the 12,000 lb. troop transport version cost up to $329,000.

Light tactical vehicles: Fast attack combat vehicles ($69,400); and passenger motor vehicles ($65,500). All terrain 4-wheel vehicles go up to $42,273 in the military databases.

Breakdown on US Aircraft to Afghanistan.

Same UK source…

