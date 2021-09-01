https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/glenn-beck-biden-lies

On the radio program Wednesday, Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere, and Pat Gray ripped into President Joe Biden’s latest speech in which our commander in chief touted the Afghanistan withdrawal as an “extraordinary success” that was “designed to save American lives” — despite the loss of 13 of America’s finest, our military equipment in the hands of our enemies, and scores of Americans and allies still trapped in Afghanistan.

“This was not a success by any stretch of the imagination and people need to be held accountable,” Glenn asserted. “Because if this is allowed to stand, and these people are just allowed to continue on with no ramifications, you don’t not want to see what our military will turn into. I am telling you now, we will become the darkest force ever, ever to walk the earth. With our technology, and our resources, with our fighting machines that soon can be run robotically, we will make the Nazis look like rookies … this must not continue!”

Glenn then played a video clip from the speech in which President Biden claimed that the “Taliban has made public commitments, broadcast on television and radio across Afghanistan, on safe passage for anyone wanting to leave, including those who worked alongside Americans.”

“Anyone who says, ‘Oh, they’re going to let them through their checkpoint,’ doesn’t know their ass from their elbow!” Glenn responded. “They have no idea what is going on, or they are lying. So, Mr. President, which one is it? Do you not really know what’s going on? If so, the 25th Amendment should be invoked. If you do know what’s going on, then you should be impeached for lying to the American people on such a grand scale, it’s staggering!”

Watch the video clip below for more:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

