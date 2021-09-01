https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-endorses-military-veteran-sean-parnell-pennsylvania-senate-seat?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump has offered his endorsement in the 2020 race for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania to Army veteran Sean Parnell.

“He will make Pennsylvania very proud and will fight for Election integrity, Strong Borders, our Second Amendment, Energy Jobs, and so much more. Sean Parnell will always put America First. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!,” wrote Trump in his typically enthusiastic style.

During the last election cycle, Parnell unsuccessfully ran for Congress at Trump’s suggestion. Parnell lost the state’s 17th congressional district to Democratic incumbent Rep. Conor Lamb, who is also pursing the seat being left seat being left open by retiring GOP Sen. Chris Coons.

Upon receipt of his endorsement, Parnell praised Trump’s accomplishments during his time in office, arguing Democratic President Joe Biden has manufactured “crisis after crisis,” while his predecessor “kept America safe for four years.”

Trump highlighted Parnell’s military service in his statement, writing he “never left anyone behind,” a likely reference to the criticism that Biden has left Americans behind when he withdrew all U.S. troops from Afghanistan before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Parnell over a year commanding a 40-man infantry platoon in the Hindu Kush mountains of Afghanistan. He was wounded in action and medically discharged following his 2006 deployment. He is the recipient of two Bronze stars and a Purple Heart.

