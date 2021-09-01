https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-endorses-primary-challenger-washington-gop-rep-herrera-beutler-who?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump has endorsed a primary challenger in Washington GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s 2022 reelection bid – making good on his plan oust House Republicans who voted to impeach him over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump on Wednesday endorsed Joe Kent, a retired Special Forces officer and Gold Star husband, calling him a “warrior for the America First agenda.” He also said Herrera Beutler backed Democrats’ “impeachment scam.”

Herrera Beutler, whose 3rd congressional district is in the southern part of the state, is among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, arguing he incited the riot. The effort failed in the Senate.

Fellow Washington GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse also voted to impeach Trump. He and Herrera Beutler have drawn multiple pro-Trump primary challengers, according to the Seattle Times.

Kent tweeted a thank you to Trump, saying he was “honored & ready to take our country back!”

