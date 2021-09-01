https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/01/try-not-to-laugh-at-what-jen-psaki-can-absolutely-assure-you-about-everybody-who-enters-the-u-s/

Does the Biden White House really expect anybody to believe their “assurances” anymore? Apparently. But this one from Jen Psaki takes the cake:

The @PressSec: “I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America has not been through a thorough screening and background check process.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 1, 2021

Are we supposed to just automatically believe this?

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Afghan refugees: “I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and background check process.” pic.twitter.com/vfKeAB3za3 — The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2021

Exceptions do apply:

The southern border would like a word. https://t.co/z72ouKb5qK — May Thewords (@MayThewords) September 1, 2021

Unless they come in over the southern border https://t.co/5C7qq6w0Dh — Sheri (@SheriCarter18) September 1, 2021

Well, except via the southern border. https://t.co/zElZphtTek — Chris Beavers (@Cabsavtex) September 1, 2021

Yeah, sorry, but we’ll take the default position of not believing Biden administration’s promises.

Which file does this lie go under? I lost count. — Real Estate Writer (@REIwriter888) September 1, 2021

Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California would like a word. https://t.co/nRaNgpTxlA — Tony (@justtjb) September 1, 2021

Yet somehow millions make it through from Mexico every year… — Pro-Vax (@aarond23) September 1, 2021

We assume Psaki’s promise is limited:

Exceptions do apply.

***

