FILE PHOTO: Virgin Galactic’s passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, begins its ascent to the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper FILE PHOTO: Virgin Galactic’s passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, begins its ascent to the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

September 1, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it is investigating the deviation of the descent of the July 11 flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson.

The New Yorker magazine earlier reported the FAA was investigating the Virgin Galactic ship’s off-course descent. An FAA spokesman told Reuters the vehicle “deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America. The FAA investigation is ongoing.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

