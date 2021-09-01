https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-san-diego-teacher-admits-he-bribes-students-with-extra-credit-to-attend-antifa-events

In a now-viral video, a San Diego area teacher said that he bribes his students with extra credit to attend Antifa events in the community.

Project Veritas, a guerrilla journalism organization, posted footage of high school AP government teacher Gabriel Gipe discussing how he forces his ideology on his students. Gipe is a teacher at Inderkum High School in the Natomas Unified School District.

In the video, Gipe admits to having an Antifa flag and Mao Zedong poster in his classroom. The government teacher also said that he scares “the f***” out of students in hopes of turning them into “revolutionaries.”

“I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” Gipe said. “[I] scare the f*** out of them.”

The Sacramento organization that is under the banner of Antifa is very loosely organized, right? So, like, when there’s right wing rallies and staff, then, we like, we’ll create an opposition to that. Yeah. I post a calendar [of Antifa events] every week. And so like I do it for extra credit. So, [students] get points for doing it. Like and so, that encourages them to do it. And I’ve had students show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution. All sorts of things. When they go, they take pictures, they write up a reflection, that’s their extra credit. So, you know, it’s like my wife and I have been political organizers, I’ve been organizing since I was 13. And I’ve been in a ton of different organizations and I’ve been on the front lines and I’ve taken a step back and gone back and forth and my wife is the same way. So, and Sacramento, as a city itself, is incredibly diverse. But, we’re surrounded by a bunch of right-wing rednecks. I’m probably as far-left as you can go. So, like, I’ve gone down deep dark rabbit holes where like the idea of adventurism and just being like, ‘Why aren’t people taking up arms?’ Like why can’t we, you know — Taking up arms, like, against the state. I know other people in my department who teach like 10th graders who have had parent meetings. Like a student who complained about, like, a pride flag and said that they felt uncomfortable. I’ve had students, you know, during anonymous surveys at the end of the year, comment about the things that I have in my classroom. Like, I have an Antifa flag on my wall. And a student complained about that, and he said it made him feel uncomfortable … Well, this is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable. I don’t really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this is antithetical to. So, [the students] take an ideology quiz in their unit four and I put their face, they have to give me a picture of themselves, and I put it on the wall, where they are. Every year, they get further and further left. There is a reason why Generation Z, these kids, are becoming further and further left. And I think that like there’s three other teachers in my department that I did my credential program with. And they’re rad. They’re great people. And they’re definitely, like, on the same page.

Natomas Unified School District issued a statement to Fox News stating that it was investigating the video.

“We understand that parents and Natomas community members have expressed their concern about the content of this video,” the statement read. “We respect and recognize their expressions of concern. Natomas Unified, as always, will look into this matter and take any appropriate actions as necessary. District policy explicitly states, ‘Whenever civic education includes topics that may be controversial due to political beliefs or other influences, instruction shall be presented in a balanced manner that does not promote any particular viewpoint.’ This is always the expectation.”

