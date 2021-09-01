https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-lloyd-austin-personally-deny-permission/
About The Author
Related Posts
UK paratroopers are rescuing trapped British civilians…
August 19, 2021
Public Employee Unions oppose Biden ‘vaccine mandate’…
August 1, 2021
Vaccination for 12 year-olds without parental permission…
August 30, 2021
The Vaccine (satire) troops are here…
July 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy