There aren’t any more mean tweets, but as Twitchy has noted, there are plenty of retweets from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. His job until recently seemed to be to monitor Twitter and either mansplain to CNN reporters on the ground at the Kabul airport how well the airlift was going or retweet groveling praise for the airlift from the likes of Jennifer Rubin and Joy Reid. As we pointed out the other day, Klain even pulled off the “Human Centipede”-like trick of retweeting Reid marveling at the “astounding human achievement” that was the bug-out from Afghanistan in her response to Rubin being reminded of the end of “Schindler’s List.”

Now Klain is making the cable news rounds, telling MSNBC that President Biden managed the bug-out from Afghanistan “as well as it can be managed.” That seems to be the low bar they have set for themselves — they were ending a war, so of course, it wasn’t going to be pretty.

After chaos and death, Ron Klain claims Joe Biden “managed [the Afghanistan withdrawal] as well as it can be managed” pic.twitter.com/lyxAV9exlw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2021

Stop telling us we did not see what we saw. — Stacy Rapp (@stacy_rapp) September 1, 2021

Mediocrity is their goal — Feistywench88 (@ricksagrimeyboy) September 1, 2021

That’s who is running the country — Jackie Bulthuis (@Jackiebulthuis) September 1, 2021

You mean Klain? We see that a lot:

If anyone is wondering who is really running the country, it’s this guy Ron Klain — Ryan Brown (@tweetersrdummys) September 1, 2021

Translation: Dr Jill & I managed it as well as it can be managed. — Rich W. (@Rollerball70) September 1, 2021

pic.twitter.com/N5Y7J7i0dl — Not a Ben Simmons Fan (@Cha_Cone_knee) September 1, 2021

F’n 🤡 show — Matt (@MattMsully23m) September 1, 2021

Yeah giving the Taliban billions of dollars of military equipment great job jerks !!!! — Scott Blain (@wnjsb) September 1, 2021

Sure! Leave as fast as you can! Abandon allies and personnel, surrender your tens of billions worth of weapons and negotiate with the very terrorists you have been fighting for 20 yrs to flee in a hurry 🤷‍♂️ — Abdulaziz AlGhanim (@abdulazizghanim) September 1, 2021

Why are we expected to accept such a low bar toward success with a President? Why is Joe so special that he gets the bumpers down the alley?? We demand the best possible effort out of this office. Unfortunately, Joe Biden disappoints on a routine basis. — Lord MacMeans (@SMacMeans) September 1, 2021

@WHCOS

Have to say you’re fitting right in.. — Juan🇺🇲 (@Juwann97200801) September 1, 2021

Clowns always support other clowns! — Brent Kennedy (@BdkBrent) September 1, 2021

What’s he supposed to say, my boss is a fuck-up? — Tim Starker (@tstar830) September 1, 2021

You mean as well as he could. That this I can agree with. — Kimberly (@kiw1966) September 1, 2021

Joe Biden managed the withdrawal — as well as he was CAPABLE of doing. — LS of CA (@LStrickland760) September 1, 2021

He should stick with retweets and stay off the airwaves. — Mike (@bishopmikey) September 1, 2021

He should stay off of the airwaves and Twitter.

