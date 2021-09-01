https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/white-house-chief-of-staff-ron-klain-says-president-biden-managed-the-afghanistan-withdrawal-as-well-as-it-can-be-managed/

There aren’t any more mean tweets, but as Twitchy has noted, there are plenty of retweets from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. His job until recently seemed to be to monitor Twitter and either mansplain to CNN reporters on the ground at the Kabul airport how well the airlift was going or retweet groveling praise for the airlift from the likes of Jennifer Rubin and Joy Reid. As we pointed out the other day, Klain even pulled off the “Human Centipede”-like trick of retweeting Reid marveling at the “astounding human achievement” that was the bug-out from Afghanistan in her response to Rubin being reminded of the end of “Schindler’s List.”

Now Klain is making the cable news rounds, telling MSNBC that President Biden managed the bug-out from Afghanistan “as well as it can be managed.” That seems to be the low bar they have set for themselves — they were ending a war, so of course, it wasn’t going to be pretty.

You mean Klain? We see that a lot:

He should stay off of the airwaves and Twitter.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...