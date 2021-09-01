https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/white-supremacists-cheering-on-the-taliban-takeover-of-afghanistan-concerns-us-officials-mainstream-media/

CNN has a little roulette wheel it spins whenever it’s out of things to do (other than fact-check President Biden), and today the wheel landed on “white supremacy.” And thus we have a story about how U.S. government officials are “concerned” by praise of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan from white supremacists.

As the United States-backed government in Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and US troops raced to leave the country, White supremacists and anti-government extremists have expressed admiration for what the Taliban accomplished https://t.co/G6s76A1vyz — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2021

Do tell us more:

Some people are commending the Taliban’s takeover as “a lesson in love for the homeland, for freedom, and for religion,” SITE [Intelligence Group] said in its weekly bulletin on far-right extremists. Neo-Nazi and violent accelerationists — who hope to provoke what they see as an inevitable race war, which would lead to a Whites-only state — in North America and Europe are praising the Taliban for its anti-Semitism, homophobia, and severe restrictions on women’s freedom, SITE found.

So a think-tank that puts out a weekly bulletin on far-right extremists had a deadline coming up and went with this hot take?

This entire CNN story about alleged white supremacist praise of the Taliban worrying officials cites exactly one anonymous online quote on Instagram: https://t.co/zzG4tA2peW — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) September 1, 2021

Seems legit to me — BAD POLITCAL TAKES (@BADTAKEZ) September 1, 2021

CNN is obsolete. — three dogs (@threedogsonekid) September 1, 2021

Somewhere a middle manager and a clever computer jockey at a foreign intelligence service are getting a promotion. — Brian Schubert (@SchubertBrian) September 1, 2021

It’s legitimately “divide and conquer” propaganda at this point. 🤦‍♂️ — Sorry T. Offend (@SorryToOffend87) September 1, 2021

Actual political analysis is hard. Much easier on the journalists and the readers to relax and beat up on a symbolically evil strawman. At this point the demand for white supremacist vastly outstrips their supply. — Theredh0t💧 (@Theredhot2) September 1, 2021

It’s called fractional reserve reporting; you only need a fake quote to whip up some clickbait. — Luke (@alaskamoosepics) September 1, 2021

They just keep throwing shit at the wall until something sticks. — Iced Cooly (@IcedCoolyXIII) September 1, 2021

I dunno, seems to be a real thing, Matt. https://t.co/lkLo7Aewyw — John Regan (@Regan_Smart) September 1, 2021

Wow, the New York Times is on it too, but this time it’s right-wingers, not just white supremacists.

VICE is on it too, but this time it’s the far-right:

Name 10. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) September 1, 2021

I call “fake news” on this story — Conkie (@Marrita57) September 1, 2021

Haven’t heard, “white supremacist/supremacy” in a while. — Sunlight_Best_Disinfectant (@SunlightBest) September 1, 2021

It’s been at least a week.

Where is this ‘expressed admiration’? — Señor Lassitùd (@KingLassitude) September 1, 2021

Wow that’s a really long article, and a lot of accusation, you would think you’d have more than one tweet to back it up. — Scott (@scotty2hoty6969) September 1, 2021

To be fair, it’s not one anonymous tweet or Instagram post, but a quote taken from the Proud Boy to Fascist Pipeline Telegram channel, reading, “These farmers and minimally trained men fought to take back their nation back from globohomo. They took back their government, installed their national religion as law, and executed dissenters … If white men in the west had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently.”

We learned a new word, though: globohomo, a derogatory word used to insult “globalists.”

And do you know what we’ve really seen on social media? A bunch of progressives saying it’s time the U.S. got out; it’s their country. And was it even “terrorism” if that suicide bomber who blew up an airport full of civilians was targeting foreign troops occupying his soil?

Bets on if this leads Joy Reid’s show tonight?

Related:

Jared Yates Sexton blows the lid off the GOP’s evil plan, linking Texas’ heartbeat law to CRT to masks to open carry https://t.co/NiikLj2j1s — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

