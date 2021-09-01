https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/01/white-supremacists-cheering-on-the-taliban-takeover-of-afghanistan-concerns-us-officials-mainstream-media/

CNN has a little roulette wheel it spins whenever it’s out of things to do (other than fact-check President Biden), and today the wheel landed on “white supremacy.” And thus we have a story about how U.S. government officials are “concerned” by praise of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan from white supremacists.

Do tell us more:

Some people are commending the Taliban’s takeover as “a lesson in love for the homeland, for freedom, and for religion,” SITE [Intelligence Group] said in its weekly bulletin on far-right extremists.

Neo-Nazi and violent accelerationists — who hope to provoke what they see as an inevitable race war, which would lead to a Whites-only state — in North America and Europe are praising the Taliban for its anti-Semitism, homophobia, and severe restrictions on women’s freedom, SITE found.

So a think-tank that puts out a weekly bulletin on far-right extremists had a deadline coming up and went with this hot take?

Wow, the New York Times is on it too, but this time it’s right-wingers, not just white supremacists.

VICE is on it too, but this time it’s the far-right:

It’s been at least a week.

To be fair, it’s not one anonymous tweet or Instagram post, but a quote taken from the Proud Boy to Fascist Pipeline Telegram channel, reading, “These farmers and minimally trained men fought to take back their nation back from globohomo. They took back their government, installed their national religion as law, and executed dissenters … If white men in the west had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently.”

We learned a new word, though: globohomo, a derogatory word used to insult “globalists.”

And do you know what we’ve really seen on social media? A bunch of progressives saying it’s time the U.S. got out; it’s their country. And was it even “terrorism” if that suicide bomber who blew up an airport full of civilians was targeting foreign troops occupying his soil?

Bets on if this leads Joy Reid’s show tonight?



