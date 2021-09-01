https://noqreport.com/2021/09/01/zero-covid-a-once-wildly-popular-ideology-quietly-faces-extinction/

The Zero COVID ideology began with a Chinese government lie. Zero COVID once recruited almost unanimous advocates in world governments, “global health” organizations, and “public health experts” far and wide. Yet today, just 18 months after its first implementation, the Zero COVID ideology is so rare and so unpopular that you have to travel to remote parts of Oceania or within the confines of an elite American liberal arts university in order to find it.

New official case numbers in from China. IMO, they’re basically saying they’ve eliminated the virus outside the city of Wuhan. Only 7 new cases in China outside Wuhan. (3 in Hubei province outside Wuhan, and 4 in China outside Hubei.) No idea if true.https://t.co/s0KThlQMA6 — Steve Lookner (@lookner) February 29, 2020

Zero COVID, the idea that demands the total elimination of a virus from a nation state, was spawned as part of a disinformation operation by the Chinese Communist Party in Wuhan, China. In early 2020, Chinese authorities declared the virus that causes COVID-19 had been successfully eliminated from the population through brute force restrictions such as lockdowns, masks, and using the power of a Police State to force people to stay inside their homes for an indefinite period of time.

When COVID-19 spread far and wide, almost every nation in the world (other than rare holdouts such as Sweden and Belarus) implemented the aforementioned draconian policies in an attempt to “stop the spread” and eliminate the virus from the world.

In the beginning, even questioning these baseless, pseudoscientific ideas was tantamount to being something of a bioterrorist. Through much of 2020, yours truly was constantly castigated by actors across the political spectrum for asking about the wisdom of using the power of government to wage an elimination war against a submicroscopic infectious particle. Zero COVID was science. Zero COVID was truth. Zero COVID superseded every constitutional protection out there, because no right was too important when a virus was out there.

In 2020, COVID Zero’s membership roster was probably in the billions. Now, the adherents of the COVID Zero ideology are facing imminent extinction.

The 18 month effort to contain COVID-19 was not only unsuccessful, it brought unprecedented economic and societal disaster in addition to the unconstrained virus problem.

For the last year and a half, countries have slowly pivoted away from Zero COVID and accepted the reality of an endemic virus. The governmental departures from the Zero COVID train to Hell was assisted by the promise and development of mRNA injections, which were advertised as “cures” to the disease, but, like many other promised solutions to COVID-19, have had mixed results thus far. Still, these labeled vaccines provided a great out for governments that had just put their citizens through entirely meaningless restrictions on their liberties that were supposedly put in place to stop a virus.

Today, few, if any governments have fully owned up to their failures. Most have taken the scapegoat approach, and without evidence, have blamed “the unvaccinated,” the “highly contagious” Delta variant, or some combination of the two to justify their catastrophic blunders.

Over the past few months, the remains of the Zero COVID damn broke in the few nation state holdouts where rulers still adhered to the Zero COVID ideology. In Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, and elsewhere around the world, the lid on the pressure cooker came flying off, and local populations saw skyrocketing COVID numbers.

Australia’s plan to ditch the zero-covid paradigm accepts that cases, and to a lesser extent deaths, will rise https://t.co/xrIMhqPXwL — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 29, 2021

Now, every country in the world but one has quietly, through their own policies, accepted the failure of the “global elites’” Zero COVID virus elimination strategy. Read some of the media stories that lauded Zero COVID “success story” nations, and you’ll find that they’ve come to age like months-old milk.

New Zealand’s Auckland To Stay In Lockdown For 2 More Weeks https://t.co/smrVARWwnk pic.twitter.com/1RTHA2O8Lq — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) August 30, 2021

New Zealand, the one Zero COVID country that remains, is currently under another hard lockdown, which has recently been extended until at least mid September. The country is now almost 2 years into its self siege, in which the government has decreed that the vast majority of citizens cannot enter or exit the country. As for a reopening timeline, Auckland no longer has one. New Zealand is fully trapped in the Zero COVID death spiral, and it has no way out of it for the foreseeable future.

Zero COVID, the once widely accepted “science” of eliminating COVID, is becoming extinct. Yet the ruling class that imposed these horrors on billions of human beings have not faced justice for their crimes against humanity. Let’s hope that one day, sooner rather than later, citizens across the world hold this “global elite” accountable for these heinous crimes.

Image via The Irish Times. Article cross-posted from Jordan’s Substack.

