By Jenny Goldsberry

Following a “disastrous withdrawal” from Afghanistan, a growing number of Flag Officers have joined the effort to demand the resignations of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary General Lloyd Austin. Since the last report, 40 more flag officers have joined the original 90 in the letter demanding that Milley and Austin resign from their posts.

In less than two days, the number of those who signed Flag Officers for America’s letter for the resignation of Milley and Austin ballooned to 130.

The Flag Officers said their decision was based on Milley and Austin’s “key roles involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan” and including, “the hasty retreat has left an unknown number of Americans stranded in dangerous areas controlled by a brutal enemy along with Afghans who supported American forces.”

“As the principal military advisors to the Commander In Chief/President, the SECDEF and CJCS were the two top military officials in a position to recommend against the dangerous withdrawal in the strongest possible terms,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Milley described the “brutal” situation in Afghanistan Wednesday during his first address since the U.S. military departed Afghanistan Monday.

“My pain and anger comes from the same as the grieving families, the same as those soldiers that were on the ground,” Milley said. “There are no words that I or the secretary [of defense] or the president or anyone else will ever do to bring the dead back.”

Next week, I’m looking forward to traveling to the Gulf and personally thanking our partners there for supporting the Afghanistan evacuation effort. Their help to save and shelter Afghan civilians has been critical to the success of the mission. https://t.co/PanjBrLGSV — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) September 1, 2021

But Austin on the other hand, focused on thanking partners who “support[ed] the Afghanistan evacuation effort.” In a tweet Wednesday, Austin said “their help to save and shelter Afghan civilians has been critical to the success of the mission.”

Along with all military forces, the U.S. evacuated over 123,000 people from Afghanistan.

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism.

