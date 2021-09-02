https://noqreport.com/2021/09/02/2-year-old-psaki-tweet-comes-back-to-haunt-her-after-bombshell-leaked-biden-call/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki fields questions Wednesday during the daily news briefing at the White House. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images) Twenty-three days before the fall of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

A transcript of the call was reviewed by Reuters . To a certain extent, Biden tried to express confidence in Ghani’s government: “We are going to continue to fight hard, diplomatically, politically, economically, to make sure your government not only survives, but is sustained and grows,” Biden told Ghani.

At one point during the July 23 call, however, Biden made it clear the rest of the world wasn’t very confident.

“I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden said, according to Reuters.

“And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”

That “whether it is true or not” part is getting put under the microscope. Not that the White House wants to talk about it, particularly White House press secretary Jen Psaki .When asked at a Wednesday briefing if […]