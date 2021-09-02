https://noqreport.com/2021/09/02/2019-cdc-memo-on-ivermectin-blows-a-hole-in-medias-narrative-its-just-a-horse-treatment/

The anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin got a big boost in its reputability for treating Covid-19 when popular podcaster Joe Rogan testified to its effectiveness in his case. The news media went absolutely ballistic over the news and blasted the drug as merely a ‘horse dewormer’ and ‘not fit to be ingested by humans.’

“We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds,” Rogan said after his Covid diagnosis. “Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an anti-D drip and a vitamin drip.”

People immediately seized on the anecdotal case to justify the use of the alleged therapeutic to treat Covid-19. The FDA, meanwhile, cautions people that they should not use the Ivermectin treatment that is intended for animals.

“People are purchasing various highly concentrated animal ivermectin drug formulations such as ‘pour-on,’ injectable, paste and ‘drench’ that are intended for horses, cattle and sheep, and taking these drugs has made some people very sick,” the FDA wrote in a letter to veterinarians. “Even if animal drugs have the same active ingredient as an approved human drug, animal drugs have not been evaluated for safety or effectiveness in humans.” “Treating human medical conditions with veterinary drugs can be very […]