The anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin got a big boost in its reputability for treating Covid-19 when popular podcaster Joe Rogan testified to its effectiveness in his case. The news media went absolutely ballistic over the news and blasted the drug as merely a ‘horse dewormer’ and ‘not fit to be ingested by humans.’

“We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds,” Rogan said after his Covid diagnosis. “Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an anti-D drip and a vitamin drip.”

People immediately seized on the anecdotal case to justify the use of the alleged therapeutic to treat Covid-19. The FDA, meanwhile, cautions people that they should not use the Ivermectin treatment that is intended for animals.

“People are purchasing various highly concentrated animal ivermectin drug formulations such as ‘pour-on,’ injectable, paste and ‘drench’ that are intended for horses, cattle and sheep, and taking these drugs has made some people very sick,” the FDA wrote in a letter to veterinarians. “Even if animal drugs have the same active ingredient as an approved human drug, animal drugs have not been evaluated for safety or effectiveness in humans.”

“Treating human medical conditions with veterinary drugs can be very dangerous,” the agency continued. “The drug may not work at all, or it could worsen the illness and/or lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health complications.”

“Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” the CDC wrote, noting insufficient data from the National Institutes of Health’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel.

The AMA, APA, and ASHP came out strongly against prescribing the medication in the absence of clinical trials.

“The American Medical Association (AMA), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) strongly oppose the ordering, prescribing, or dispensing of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial,” the AMA announced.

The memo was then weaponized by the mass media to claim that it is only a ‘horse treatment.’

“No, you should not ingest ivermectin, a drug formulated for cows and horses to treat parasites,” NPR reported. “No, it is not proven to prevent or treat COVID. The FDA is urging people to stop ingesting the livestock version, which can cause nausea, neurological disorders and severe hepatitis.”

The talking point was seized upon by mass vaccination proponents to dismiss Ivermectin as a potentially viable therapeutic, relegating it to nothing more than a ‘horse dewormer.’

However, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline for refugees issued in 2019 shows that it was a regular part of the regimen of preventing parasites from being brought over to the United States.

“These guidelines are recommendations for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) physicians and other panel physicians who administer overseas predeparture presumptive treatment for intestinal parasites,” the document reads.

“All African refugees who did not originate from or reside in countries where Loa loa infection is endemic (Box 1), with exceptions noted in this document, should receive presumptive therapy with… Ivermectin, two doses 200 mcg/Kg orally once a day for 2 days,” the CDC lists as one of the medications.

While critics rightfully point out that the FDA has not authorized the drug for treating Covid-19, it is not true that the medication’s potential effectiveness has not been studied.

“Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease,” a study in the American Journal of Therapeutics published in June 2021 concluded. “The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.”

While Ivermectin hasn’t been authorized by the FDA for treating Covid-19, the NIAID head Dr. Anthony Fauci recently reversed his position on monoclonal antibodies, which was earlier promoted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Furthermore, the FDA has shown that it is willing to bend the rules when it comes to recommending ‘booster shots,’ this after touting ‘full vaccination’ as ‘safe and effective’ against Covid. The FDA’s credibility and reputation on the matter is thus about ‘shot.’

