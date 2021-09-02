https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/5000-afghan-refugees-arrive-in-indiana/
About The Author
Related Posts
Reporter fired for faking up the news…
July 22, 2021
The most Berkeley story ever…
July 29, 2021
Gaetz was telling the truth, media was lying…
August 31, 2021
Employers are getting desperate…
July 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy