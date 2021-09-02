https://www.theblaze.com/news/us-poll-biden-approval-rating

A new poll shows that 61% of Americans believe the country has “pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track.”

The Morning Consult/Politico poll of 1,997 registered voters conducted from Saturday to Monday found that only 39% see the United States “going in the right direction.”

President Joe Biden saw his own approval ratings tumble as he faces a wave of criticism over his handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite the president touting the operation as an “extraordinary success.”

The survey found that only 30% of U.S. voters “strongly” or “somewhat” approved of how Biden handled the Afghanistan withdrawal, while 61% said they “strongly” or “somewhat” disapproved.

Voters were asked, “How well, if at all, do you think the withdrawal of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan is going?” An overwhelming 72% of respondents declared the troop removal was not going favorably, including 49% who said it was “not well at all.”

The evacuation of Kabul was made worse by the suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said fewer than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan, and the number is “likely closer to 100.”

There were 75% who are pessimistic about the future of Afghanistan now that the Taliban have regained control of the country.

President Biden’s approach on national security received 50% disapproval and 41% approval.

When it came to immigration, 55% said they disapproved of Biden’s job performance.

There were 52% of voters who said they “strongly approve” or “somewhat approve” of Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, versus 44% who disapprove.

There were 44% of poll participants who approve of Biden’s oversight of the economy, while 49% were not satisfied with his effort. On the topic of jobs, 46% said they approve of Biden’s direction, and 45% disapprove.

The survey also found that President Biden has hit a record-low approval rating with 47%, while 49% disapprove of the president’s overall job performance.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll from Aug. 24 noted that Biden’s job approval plummeted to 41%, with 55% disapproving of the president’s performance.

The latest RealClearPolitics presidential job approval tracker shows Biden is under water. Biden’s job approval is at 49.4% disapproval and 45.4% approval, which is the worst of his presidency. Biden’s first job ratings on Jan. 27 were at 55.7% approval and 36% disapproval.

A Rasmussen Reports poll published this week found that 52% of likely U.S. voters said Biden should resign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

