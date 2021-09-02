https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/02/a-covid-testing-facility-in-aspen-allegedly-refused-service-to-candace-owens-told-her-to-get-a-back-alley-test-instead/

Candace Owens alleged last night that a private testing facility in Aspen, Colo. refused to give her a COVID-19 test because of what she’s said about the pandemic in the past:

Holy crap!! I just received an e-mail from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don’t like my politics.

INSANE. I’m banned from making sure I don’t accidentally spread Covid? Going live with the e-mail on Instagram in 10 mins! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

She does have a point here. Why would they deny her a test as it’s in the interest of public safety?

And yes—for the “she must be lying” crowd, I will be plastering the e-mail on Twitter and Instagram thereafter for the world to see. The public Heath crisis is SO REAL, that they are now banning individuals from COMPLYING with rules to ensure they don’t spread COVID. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

She said in a video posted to Instagram that she decided to get Covid tested in Aspen ahead of an upcoming event that required a negative test result to attend:

Just finished my live on Instagram here: https://t.co/lPjhqVYaGO As promised— here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her. She clearly isn’t stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community. pic.twitter.com/nV7xMGqVN3 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

And she posted the email from the facility where Owens was told to get a “back alley” test instead. Literally:

“The only other local testing option is the free kiosk by city hall. They mail their tests to Texas and have inconsistent result times, do not take appointments so its walk in only midday weekdays in their back alley”:

And here’s Owens’ response:

Keep in mind, Owens isn’t even mad that she was denied service by a private business:

This is a private facility-now you think private businesses shouldn’t be allowed to determine who they serve? Which is it? & once you get that test (after a long wait in an uncomfortable chair) let’s talk about how you were just bragging that your unvaxxed self is CovidFree — Erin Kotecki Vest (@QueenofSpain) September 2, 2021

“I literally do not care that she turned me down (as a private business)”:

I literally do not care that she turned me down (as a private business). Just pointing to the OBVIOUS FACT that she (and ALL of you lefties) know that this pandemic is fake. If you were legitimately fearful you would encourage testing of the unvaxxed in your neighborhood. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

And, “I very much believe in the freedom to choose. Just pointing out the great irony that when the ‘health employees’ begin choosing who is allowed to determine if they have covid— we are no longer in a public health crisis”:

I very much believe in the freedom to choose.

Just pointing out the great irony that when the “health employees” begin choosing who is allowed to determine if they have covid— we are no longer in a public health crisis. Admit it. Covid is political. https://t.co/NGlXEGjsR2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

And, yes, this is exactly what Suzanna is doing:

She makes a point in her email to tell me that she is the only one from Aspen to Texas that can get me a rapid result. So she was willing to let me wander in her community unvaxxed, untested, and without a means to test—why? Because she isn’t afraid. None of you are. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

