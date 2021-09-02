https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/02/again-biden-walks-away-without-answering-any-questions/

We believe the phrase the press liked to use in the previous administration was, “democracy dies in darkness” or something like that:

This is like the signature move of the hero in every action movie where he pulls the pin and then walks away:

Even members of the White House press corps are taking notice:

And from veteran White House reporter Mark Knoller:

***

