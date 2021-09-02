https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/02/again-biden-walks-away-without-answering-any-questions/

We believe the phrase the press liked to use in the previous administration was, “democracy dies in darkness” or something like that:

Biden walks away again from questions after a White House speech — some of the most vocal about abortion rights in Texas — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 2, 2021

This is like the signature move of the hero in every action movie where he pulls the pin and then walks away:

As usual, Joe Biden REFUSES to take questions. pic.twitter.com/lgu8dKnHl7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2021

Even members of the White House press corps are taking notice:

No questions taken after @POTUS concludes his remarks. pic.twitter.com/qpoLDU3SF9 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 2, 2021

And from veteran White House reporter Mark Knoller:

