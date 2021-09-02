https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/02/all-the-media-had-to-do-was-be-honest-about-joe-rogans-covid-diagnosis-but-instead-they-went-with-horse-dewormer/

Podcaster Joe Rogan announced in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19:

Instagram is down right now but he said in the video that he started treatment immediately with “monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, a z pack, prednisone, an ‘NAD drip’ and a vitamin drip”:

And, of course, instead of just being honest and pointing out that even healthy people may need advanced treatment with monoclonal antibodies to clear a Covid infection, they went with the “horse dewormer” angle:

This might be news to the Nobel Prize winners who won because of all the humans using Ivermectin:

And yet, they’re all doing it:

CNN went all-in as well:

And in the Washington Post’s coverage, they didn’t even mention all the other drugs Rogan used:

Does Ivermectin work? Who knows. But the way the media is covering it is just deplorable:

This is just “straight up factually inaccurate”:

