Podcaster Joe Rogan announced in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19:

Instagram is down right now but he said in the video that he started treatment immediately with “monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, a z pack, prednisone, an ‘NAD drip’ and a vitamin drip”:

.@JoeRogan has COVID. He says he immediately took monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, a z pack, prednisone, an “NAD drip” and a vitamin drip. After 3 days he says he’s feeling fine.https://t.co/7K2MebQCsk — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 1, 2021

And, of course, instead of just being honest and pointing out that even healthy people may need advanced treatment with monoclonal antibodies to clear a Covid infection, they went with the “horse dewormer” angle:

The podcast host Joe Rogan, who has dismissed COVID vaccines, said he tested positive and is taking a cocktail of unproven treatments — including ivermectin, a deworming drug for cows that the FDA warns people should not ingest.https://t.co/ydGjahao4k — NPR (@NPR) September 2, 2021

Joe Rogan Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Takes Unproven Horse Dewormer https://t.co/U9kM6iTRiV — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 1, 2021

Joe Rogan: “I’m taking horse dewormer, steroids, monoclonal antibodies, antibiotics, and a vitamin drip.” “Wow, when were you diagnosed with Covid?” Joe Rogan: “With what?” — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 1, 2021

This might be news to the Nobel Prize winners who won because of all the humans using Ivermectin:

It feels like an op to insist on calling this a dewormer when the Nobel winning inventor of it intended it for humans first, and encourages its use for Covid. https://t.co/PBfbv4WO9k — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 2, 2021

And yet, they’re all doing it:

Any outlet who blows off ivermectin as a “drug for cows” should be dismissed with prejudice. https://t.co/wgaqMhM4Ti — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 2, 2021

Yeah, I view discussion of it as a bit of an intelligence test. If you claim a drug that has been used on humans with success for a variety of reasons for decades is only for animals, you’re just too stupid or dishonest to pay attention to. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 2, 2021

CNN went all-in as well:

Such weird commentary on CNN. Assume Ivermectin is not effective against Covid. Fine. But it is a treatment for tropical diseases that has saved millions of *human* lives. Developers won Nobel Prize. Why not be accurate? https://t.co/JLejEcpLNj https://t.co/etnN1gSfYd pic.twitter.com/F7mlohFH1J — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 2, 2021

And in the Washington Post’s coverage, they didn’t even mention all the other drugs Rogan used:

Not only is this a bad headline but the article also doesn’t say that he used a monoclonal antibody treatment, Zpac and prednisone. https://t.co/SW6kYQlfGt https://t.co/LV4GNJOioR — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 2, 2021

Does Ivermectin work? Who knows. But the way the media is covering it is just deplorable:

It’s not just horse dewormer. It’s a medication humans take. If it’s effective for covid is above my pay grade, but it’s not just some veterinary treatment. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 2, 2021

I have no idea if ivermectin works on coronavirus. But one thing I know for a fact is anyone referring to it as “horse dewormer” is either: A) An idiot

B) A liar. A liar with an agenda. And that agenda isn’t “the public health”. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 1, 2021

This is just “straight up factually inaccurate”:

Ok I mean these CNN chyrons are just straight up factually inaccurate. Joe Rogan is not, in fact, “taking horse dewormer Ivermectin.” pic.twitter.com/PbhQlIWkwH — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 2, 2021

