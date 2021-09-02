https://hannity.com/media-room/aoc-says-republicans-have-overturned-roe-v-wade/
APOCALYPSE NOW: Beto Says Texas Will Soon ‘Become Uninhabitable,’ Unable to ‘Sustain Human Life’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.05.19
Failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke continued his climate crusade during CNN’s televised town hall Wednesday; claiming the city of El Paso will become “uninhabitable” to humans in the near future.
“My son Henry, who’s 8-years-old, he asked me, ‘Dad, if you win and you become President, we get to live in El Paso, right?’ I said no, we’d live in Washington, DC. But he knew that our community will become uninhabitable, will not sustain human life along this current trajectory unless something changes,” O’Rourke told the audience.
Beto O’Rourke says his 8 year old son told him that they cannot live in El Paso in the near future because it “would not sustain human life unless something dramatic changes” with climate change.
Yeah, okay. pic.twitter.com/i2Gxe4eYyX
— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders made similar dire predictions at the event; claiming population growth was a key aspect in fighting global warming.
“Empowering women to curb population growth seems reasonable to enact. Would you be courageous enough to discuss this issue and make it a key feature of a plan to address climate catastrophe?” asked an audience member.
“The answer is yes. Women have a right to control their own bodies and make reproductive decisions… In poor countries around the world, where women do not want to have large numbers of babies, where they can have the opportunity to use birth control to control the number of kids they have, is something I very strongly support,” said Sanders.
Democrat Voter: There are too many humans on earth.
Bernie: I agree. We need to fund abortions to poor, third world countries.
This is absolutely horrifying. pic.twitter.com/B2SBT053mz
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2019
BIDEN: Texas Abortion Law Impairs ‘Women’s Access to Health Care’
posted by Hannity Staff – 19 hours ago
President Biden ripped a new Texas law Wednesday that would effectively prohibit nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, calling the legislation a “blatant violation of the Constitution.”
The bill bans the procedure if doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
“The Texas law is unusually drafted in that it forbids government officials from enforcing it, instead relying on the public to report allegations of abortions that do not comply with the law. The law calls for people bringing these claims to be awarded at least $10,000 if they are successful in court. Claims cannot be brought against women getting abortions, but they can be filed against those who perform them or assist women in getting them,” reports Fox News.
“This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday.
“The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes,” Biden’s statement continued. “And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual.”
