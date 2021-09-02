https://hannity.com/media-room/aoc-says-republicans-have-overturned-roe-v-wade/

APOCALYPSE NOW: Beto Says Texas Will Soon ‘Become Uninhabitable,’ Unable to ‘Sustain Human Life’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.05.19

Failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke continued his climate crusade during CNN’s televised town hall Wednesday; claiming the city of El Paso will become “uninhabitable” to humans in the near future.

“My son Henry, who’s 8-years-old, he asked me, ‘Dad, if you win and you become President, we get to live in El Paso, right?’ I said no, we’d live in Washington, DC. But he knew that our community will become uninhabitable, will not sustain human life along this current trajectory unless something changes,” O’Rourke told the audience.

Beto O’Rourke says his 8 year old son told him that they cannot live in El Paso in the near future because it “would not sustain human life unless something dramatic changes” with climate change. Yeah, okay. pic.twitter.com/i2Gxe4eYyX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders made similar dire predictions at the event; claiming population growth was a key aspect in fighting global warming.

“Empowering women to curb population growth seems reasonable to enact. Would you be courageous enough to discuss this issue and make it a key feature of a plan to address climate catastrophe?” asked an audience member.

“The answer is yes. Women have a right to control their own bodies and make reproductive decisions… In poor countries around the world, where women do not want to have large numbers of babies, where they can have the opportunity to use birth control to control the number of kids they have, is something I very strongly support,” said Sanders.