‘I am no longer allowed to comply with Covid measures because they don’t like my politics in Aspen.’
Just finished my live on Instagram here: https://t.co/lPjhqVYaGO
As promised— here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her. She clearly isn’t stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community. pic.twitter.com/nV7xMGqVN3
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021
I literally do not care that she turned me down (as a private business).
Just pointing to the OBVIOUS FACT that she (and ALL of you lefties) know that this pandemic is fake.
If you were legitimately fearful you would encourage testing of the unvaxxed in your neighborhood.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021