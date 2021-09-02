https://www.theepochtimes.com/at-least-23-dead-200000-without-power-in-tri-state-area-historical-floods_3978310.html

At least 23 have died as Hurricane Ida ravaged the Tri-State area on Wednesday night, including a toddler from New York City.

“A record set two weeks ago, another record set now,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press meeting.

“This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get,” he said, referring to the historical catastrophe.

During a press meeting, the city’s mayor gave thanks to the rescue teams and first responders that helped people get out from flooded subways and cars that needed evacuation, “hundreds of times.”

“We have a lot of work to do right now to help New Yorkers recover,” the mayor added.

Eight of the confirmed deaths happened in Queens and Brooklyn, including a 2-year-old toddler, two ladies in their 40s, and one 86-year-old woman, as well as 22- and 50-year-old men from Queens, and a 66-year-old man from Brooklyn, according to NBC.

The other 15 deaths happened in New Jersey, most of the fatalities were due to flooding.

Our hearts ache for the lives lost in last night’s storm. Please keep them and their loved ones in your thoughts today. They were our fellow New Yorkers and to their families, your city will be there for you in the days ahead. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) Sept. 2, 2021

Over 200,000 people in the tri-state area were left without power.

“New York remains under a State of Emergency for Downstate counties affected by the remnants of Ida, and the State is committed to ensuring all the necessary resources to recover from the historic and devastating flooding experienced overnight are immediately accessible and available for those severely impacted,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

“I have directed all State agencies engaged in emergency response efforts to work together with our Federal and local partners to take swift and appropriate action to help these communities recover.”

