At least 36 people were killed across New York and New Jersey — including a 2-year-old boy and his parents who drowned in a basement apartment in Queens — as the tail-end of Hurricane Ida ravaged the northeast.

The storm knocked out power and flooded streets, homes and subways — prompting the first-ever flash flood emergency for the Big Apple and leaving a trail of devastation from Maryland to New York.

At least eight people died in the city after becoming trapped in flooded basement apartments and one person was found dead in the backseat of their car on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens. Twelve people in the five boroughs were reported killed by late Thursday afternoon. Suburban Westchester County reported three fatalities, including a Mount Kisco man found dead in floodwaters in Elmsford who was identified as Rabbi Shmuel David Weissmandl, the son of a famed Jewish religious leader.

At least 23 people died in the Garden State, including a family of three found in the same apartment complex, the state’s Gov. Phil Murphy said late Thursday.

The rising death toll came as a state of emergency was in effect after the historic downpour knocked out power, closed roads and destroyed homes and businesses across the five boroughs.

As recovery efforts continued throughout the day, rescuers were still searching for more stranded and missing people, bracing for a potentially higher death toll.

FDNY firefighters rescue a woman from her car that stalled due to flash flooding after remnants of Hurricane Ida brought historic rain and NYC’s first-ever flash flood warning. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

“Our hearts go out to the victims,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a press briefing in Queens Thursday with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“We pray that the number does not go up.”

Among the dead was a family — 50-year-old Ang Gelu Lama, 48-year-old Mingma Sherpa and their son, two-year-old Lobsang Lama — who drowned inside their basement apartment in Flushing, Queens.

The other deaths in Queens included Yue Lian Chen, 86; Phamatee Ramskriet, 43, and her 22-year-old son Khrishah Ramskriet; 48-year-old Darlene Hsu; and three others – two males and a female – who haven’t been identified, according to law enforcement sources and police. The body of 66-year-old Roberto Bravo was discovered in his flooded apartment in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, cops said.

The 23 who died in New Jersey included a 70-year-old man swept away in his car in Passaic and 31-year-old Dhanush Reddy, who died when he was sucked into a 36-inch storm sewer pipe, officials said.

In Harrison, Westchester County, after an elderly couple was reported missing, the body of one person was found near their unoccupied vehicle, while the search for the second person is ongoing, police said. A Connecticut State Police trooper also died when his cruiser was swept away. The sergeant had 26 years of service with the state police.

Elsewhere along the East Coast, a 19-year-old man was found dead in a flooded apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland, and three people were found dead in Pennsylvania: One killed by a tree, one who drowned in a car and another in a home.

A taxi drives through the flooded NYC streets on Sept. 2, 2021. Christopher Sadowski

The storm also wreaked havoc on the region’s utility and transit systems.

More than 200,000 electricity customers were still without power early Thursday across the northeast – mostly in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, according to PowerOutage.US.

New York’s FDR Drive and the Bronx River Parkway were flooded from the overnight torrential downpour, submerging cars up to their windows and forcing drivers to leave their vehicles behind.

Later Thursday, around a dozen cars that had been submerged up to their windows laid abandoned along the FDR.

Cars were stuck on a street flooded by heavy rain in Queens. EPA

Subway tracks and stations were also submerged, prompting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to suspend all service, which largely resumed with lingering delays by late afternoon.

In New Jersey, the NJ Transit suspended rail services, except the Atlantic City Rail Line, and the Newark Light Rail was also halted. Newark International Airport shutdown overnight but restarted limited flights Thursday morning.

Floodwater surrounds vehicles on the BQE in Brooklyn following the heavy rain. AFP via Getty Images

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont all issued emergency declarations for their states as they reeled from the destruction and President Biden said he’d spoken to the governors, telling them Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel were on the ground to provide assistance.

At a press conference in Queens, Hochul, New York’s newly-sworn in chief executive, pledged to ensure the havoc and loss of life caused by flooding doesn’t occur in the future.

“What happened yesterday –– trains were shut down, people were stranded. The fear that they must have experienced I cannot imagine,” she said. “I don’t want this to happen again.”

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain fell in Central Park in an hour, from 8:51 to 9:51 pm — believed to be the most ever. Tropical Storm Henri dumped 1.94 inches there last month.

Additional reporting Georgett Roberts and Gabrielle Fonrouge

Flooding and damage caused by Ida as seen in New York, NY on September 2, 2021. Christopher Sadowski

Police officers and rescue workers gather outside a house where a person was trapped in a flooded basement in Queens. AFP via Getty Images

