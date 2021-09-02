https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/02/because-fl-numbers-are-declining-christina-pushaw-takes-out-the-media-trash-in-thread-debunking-miami-herald-desantis-smear-piece/

Press Secretary Christina Pushaw has proven she will take NO SH*T from any media outlet that tries to trash and smear her boss, Governor DeSantis. We’ve watched for months (years?) as the media tries to make him into a bad guy or a failure because they know if he runs for president, Biden or Harris will have a very tough time securing another term. It reminds us a little bit of what they did to Trump, except DeSantis has a filter that Trump never did, which sometimes made him his own worst enemy.

DeSantis is a legit threat.

The Miami Herald is at it again. The headline that they could have written: “Florida switches to reporting COVID deaths by date-of-death rather than date-of-report” The headline they wrote: “Florida changed its COVID-19 data, creating an ‘artificial decline’ in recent deaths” https://t.co/IuQ162XuOJ pic.twitter.com/kwOevgSQvF — Max (@MaxNordau) August 31, 2021

And he has one Hell of an advocate in Pushaw:

The change in Florida’s death reporting occurred 3 weeks ago. @HealthyFla went on record to explain it; @MiamiHerald quoted this in an article *Aug 14.* It wasn’t a scandal then; it isn’t now. Media JUST started pretending it is, because Florida COVID numbers are declining now. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 2, 2021

Media just started pretending it is.

Wonder why that is?

*we know why, we’re just being snarky a-holes*

No mystery.

No scandal.

No story.

What do you know?

Even the Florida Health Dept is slamming the Miami Herald?

Good.

Awww, even in Español.

She’s a giver.

Florida numbers are declining *precisely as predicted* in a simple model distributed to the children and parents by our elementary school. My wife and I understood it; my daughters got it; we awaited it; it happened. Why can’t @MiamiHerald reporters be as smart as my children? — Cancer Slayer (@MichaelRCaputo) September 2, 2021

Agenda, narrative, clicks and taps.

Pretty much for the same reasons basically all media outlets have become untrustworthy sh*tholes.

It must be exhausting trying to keep up with all the falsehoods they spew. — JustSusan….and unmask our kids! (@sjwillad) September 2, 2021

They’re not underreporting. They’re reporting the exact information that they’ve been given. — Max (@MaxNordau) September 2, 2021

It is a self own by the MH though, their writers won’t even read it, why would others. — Linda, vaccinated and therapeutic supporter (@Linda87636371) September 2, 2021

Facts and reality are their kryptonite.

***

Related:

‘Oh NO, the hoods are OFF’! Project Lincoln threatens TX Republican supporters saying they will MAKE THEM PAY in lame AF thread

‘F**k THAT, we don’t have to worry about that.’ Biden 2012 quote on leaving Afghanistan PROVES he really is a heartless as*hole

‘Destroyed the lives of 100s of 1000s of Afghans’: Rory Stewart PAINFULLY reminds Ian Millhiser not EVERYTHING is about him and ROFL

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

