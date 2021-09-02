https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/02/ben-shapiro-drops-mic-on-blue-checked-lefty-journo-who-laments-that-its-now-easier-to-obtain-an-assault-rifle-in-texas-than-it-is-to-get-an-abortion/

“Award-winning multimedia journalist” David Leavitt, like so many other journalists, has some thoughts on Texas’ heartbeat law. And his thoughts, like the thoughts of those other journalists, is totally original and brilliant:

It’s now easier to obtain an assault rifle in Texas than it is to get an abortion. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 1, 2021

This is exactly the sort of rock-solid logic you’d expect from a guy who flipped out and called the police when he was told he needed to pay full price for an electric toothbrush at Target.

Anyway, obviously Leavitt’s take is intellectually dishonest and stupid. And someone should said him straight.

Ben Shapiro is up to the task, and he needs just one tweet to do it:

That’s good, because one of those actions is designed to defend human life while the explicit purpose of the other is to take it https://t.co/aZjmq497jA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2021

Mic drop.

💯💯 — Big Buddy (@budluv26) September 2, 2021

Exactly — Justin Ward (@JustinMWard15) September 2, 2021

Very well said 👏 👍 — Heidi (@Heidi60011421) September 2, 2021

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

Just one quick question for David:

is it easier to get an assault rifle than it is to get a discount on a toothbrush? https://t.co/3idbuZ0LtG — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 2, 2021

Inquiring minds want to know.

Meanwhile:

Elhumdulilah Everyday Texas gets more and more legit https://t.co/qafHFgaf5X — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) September 2, 2021

