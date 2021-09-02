https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biblical-flooding-in-nyc-insane-video/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
First the tornados
NYC Issued First-Ever Flash Flood Emergency; Historic Flooding, Destructive Tornadoes
Photos and details from the NY Post…
The flooding was unlike anything since Sandy…
Insane flooding in NYC right now pic.twitter.com/BiNlsn5FrT
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 2, 2021
Trash everywhere, every other street flooded. What a mess #brooklyn #ida pic.twitter.com/uoiUyLBQNF
— Unequal Scenes (@UnequalScenes) September 2, 2021
#NYFD out here rescuing people from the iddle@of this flooded intersection in #brooklyn #ida pic.twitter.com/k9kCTEhUhq
— Unequal Scenes (@UnequalScenes) September 2, 2021
Wild scene in the subway tonight #subwaycreatures #ida pic.twitter.com/G5MJp1qGhw
— Rick (@SubwayCreatures) September 2, 2021
Getting a bit of rain in New York City tonight…@Gothamist @nytimes @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/JaC9XA6XC7
— Alex Etling (@AlexEtling) September 2, 2021
This is just unreal. Flooding INSIDE @EWRairport (credit: Kimberly Mairs). @DaveCurren @News12NJ @News12Weather @MichelePowersWx pic.twitter.com/iiwHa0WqLp
— News 12 NJ NewsDesk (@News12NJDesk) September 2, 2021
STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED IN NYCpic.twitter.com/ziWvdOoRyq
— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) September 2, 2021