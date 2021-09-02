https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-administration-border-enforcement-facilities-afghanistan-tajikistan

Americans have been clamoring for President Joe Biden and his administration to deal with the ongoing illegal immigration disaster plaguing the southern U.S. border. With hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens flooding into the country — and hundreds of thousands if not millions more hoping to do the same — Republicans and Democrats alike are blaming Biden for the chaos and begging him to do something.

Rather than restarting construction of the so-called “Trump wall” that he halted on his first day in office or doing everything in his power to slow the flow, Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to take a facile lead on the issue. Which she did by … avoiding going to the actual border and instead making trips to Central America to beg local officials to stem the tide of immigrants for her.

However, it appears the President Biden is suddenly now pro-border protection and wants to build border guard facilities to help deal with border crossing and national security issues.

Just not in the United States.

Instead, the Biden administration, which left Afghanistan in utter chaos and in the hands of the Taliban, who released thousands of ISIS terrorists from Afghan prisons, has now promised to help build new facilities for border guards along the Tajikistan and Afghanistan border, Reuters reported.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe, the new facility, which will replace an outdated structure in the nation’s southern tip, is needed because of ongoing threats from across its border with both terrorist-run Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The plan, the embassy said in a Wednesday press release, will make it possible for border guards to respond to threats more quickly:

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe has launched a project to construct new facilities for a Border Guard Detachment in Ayvoj, along the Tajik-Afghan-Uzbek border. The new Detachment Facility will replace the outdated Shahritus Detachment and allow the Border Guard Service to deploy forces more quickly to border areas in response to threats. When completed, the new facility will provide housing for Border Guard personnel and their family members. Ambassador Pommersheim noted, “The United States and Tajikistan enjoy strong security cooperation, and this border detachment project is just another example of our shared commitment to the security and sovereignty of Tajikistan and Central Asia.”

The embassy said that the U.S. has given the Tajik government more than $300 million in “security-sector assistance” as well as “renovated or rebuilt 12 border outposts, nine border checkpoint facilities, and three training centers for border guards to help combat security threats” since 2002.

Interestingly, as noted by Reuters, Russia plays a major role in Tajikistan and has been pretty active lately:

Tajikistan, which has pledged to accept 100,000 Afghan refugees escaping the Taliban, hosts a Russian military base and is a member of a Moscow-led post-Soviet security bloc. Moscow has reinforced its military base in Tajikistan and its forces are holding a month of exercises near the border with Afghanistan.

Apparently, Moscow is fine with the U.S. paying for the Tajik border enforcement facilities.

