https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/09/02/biden-completely-incoherent-at-meeting-with-rabbis-then-lies-his-head-off-about-being-in-civil-rights-movement-n437280
About The Author
Related Posts
Got Hypocrisy? Biden Works to Protect Tajikistan’s Border With Afghanistan, as Illegals Stream Into US
September 2, 2021
Convicted Extortionist Michael Avenatti Cries in Court As He's Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison
July 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy