On Thursday, after the Supreme Court declined to stay a Texas law effectively banning most abortions after six weeks in a 5-4 decision, President Biden condemned the decision, saying that the “extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century.”

Biden added, “My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right.”

But the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has stated in simple terms exactly what the position of the Catholic Church is vis-à-vis abortion. A fact sheet from the USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities states clearly:

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

Yet despite the fact that Biden champions the very law that exposes millions of babies to be murdered, a position that is anathema to the doctrine of the Catholic Church, Biden has been celebrated by the mainstream media as a staunch Catholic.

The Washington Post, in an article titled, “Biden, deeply Catholic president, finds himself at odds with many U.S. bishops,” wrote in June, “Biden is arguably the most observant president in decades, and his faith is a core part of his identity. He rarely misses Mass. He crosses himself in public. He quotes scripture, he cites hymns and he clutches rosary beads ahead of key decisions.”

One month after he was inaugurated as president, VOA News titled an article about Biden, “Biden Places His Catholic Faith Front and Center.” In the article, they wrote: “Joe Biden, only the second Roman Catholic to lead the United States, is already placing his faith front and center of his presidency. During the transition and his first month in office, the president attended Mass weekly and also goes to church on his religion’s major holidays. At his inauguration, a Jesuit priest offered the invocation. And in his initial speech as president, Biden quoted St. Augustine, a key early church philosopher.”

Biden’s position on Roe v. Wade has changed over the years as the public became progressively inured to the thought of millions of babies being slaughtered. As Axios reported in mid-June 2019:

In 1973, Biden, a Catholic, said the Supreme Court went “too far” in its Roe v. Wade decision. He now “firmly believes that Roe v. Wade is the law of the land and should not be overturned,” his press secretary says, per NBC. A year after Roe v. Wade’s 1973 decision, Biden said a woman shouldn’t have the “sole right to say what should happen to her body.” He voted against a 1977 compromise that allowed Medicaid-funded abortions, with exceptions for victims of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. After the rape and incest exemptions passed, Biden voted in 1981 to remove them, per NBC. He also voted multiple times, including in 1983, to prevent federal employees from obtaining abortion services through their health insurance.

But by June 2019, as he was preparing to run for president again, Biden had gone so far that he reversed his position on the Hyde Amendment. Vox reported, “The Biden campaign told NBC News earlier this week that the former vice president did support the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for the procedure in most cases — a position that put him at odds with most of the 2020 Democratic field. But at a gala in Atlanta on Thursday night, Biden said that recent moves to restrict abortion at the state level had caused him to change his position.”

On January 22, 2021, the 48th anniversary of the Roe V. Wade decision, Biden issued a statement saying, “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe.”

Four months later, The New York Times reported:

After Mr. Biden signed executive orders expanding abortion access and overturning restrictions on the use of taxpayer dollars for clinics that refer or counsel patients to terminate pregnancies, he took a victory lap for protecting “women’s health access” and returning to the policies that existed before former President Donald J. Trump took office.

“Deeply Catholic,” indeed.

