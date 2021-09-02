https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-makes-surprise-trip-walter-reed-visit-troops-wounded-kabul-blast-video/

Joe and Jill Biden made a ‘surprise’ trip to Walter Reed Medical Center Thursday evening to visit the troops wounded in last week’s Kabul blast.

13 US service members were killed and 15 US Marines were wounded last Thursday in a suicide blast in Kabul because of Joe Biden’s incompetence and corruption.

15 wounded warriors are currently recovering at Walter Reed.

According to the Washington Times: Of the injured Marines, one is in critical condition, three were in serious condition and 11 were in stable condition, the military said.

Joe Biden arrived Thursday evening with his handler Jill in tow.

VIDEO:

President Biden and @FLOTUS arrive Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit wounded warriors pic.twitter.com/0oujYRwS39 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 3, 2021

Biden doesn’t care about our troops.

Joe Biden disgraced himself earlier this week when he checked his watch several times during the dignified transfer for the 13 US service members killed.

Biden’s private meetings with the gold star families didn’t go well either.

According to reports, Joe Biden “bristled” at gold star family members, rolled his eyes and talked about his dead son, Beau.

