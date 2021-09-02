https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-belichick-drops-vaccine-truth-bombs-on-brainwashed-media/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







“I would just point out that I don’t know what the number is — you guys can look it up, you have the access to a lot of information — but the number of players, coaches, and staff members that have been infected by COVID in this training camp who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number. So I wouldn’t lose sight of that.”

Later in the presser, a reporter rounded back to the question and Belichick refused to roll over.

“We have other players on the team who are not vaccinated, as I would say probably every other team in the league. And we’ve had minimal, but throughout the league there’ve been a number of, quite a high number I would say, of players who have had the virus who have been vaccinated. So your implication that the vaccination solves every problem, I would say that has not been substantiated, based on what has transpired in training camp this year. That’s all.”

Here’s more — ‘High numbers of Vaccinated players have caught Covid’





