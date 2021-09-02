https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-pennsylvania-senator-corman-calling-hearings-next-week-election-fraud-state/
Things are starting to roll in Pennsylvania related to the 2020 Election fraud.
Pennsylvania Senate leader Jake Corman joined Steve Bannon on the War Room on Thursday night.
Senator Jake Corman is calling for hearings to begin next week regarding the 2020 Election in the state. This first step by Corman is an attempt to bring to light the many issues and testimonies from individuals around the state on their observations and accounts of election fraud in the state.
It’s long past time to start a forensic audit in Pennsylvania. President Trump was up by hundreds of thousands of votes on Election Night. Then suddenly, the state was stolen for Joe Biden over the next several days. It’s time to expose the truth and reveal the cheaters.
As part of the investigation into our elections, the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee is inviting Pennsylvanians who witnessed or were personally affected by election improprieties to complete affidavits and testify at future hearings.https://t.co/21jOpDNygS
— Senator Jake Corman (@JakeCorman) September 2, 2021