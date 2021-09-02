https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/02/qanon-shaman-in-jail-since-january-9-agrees-to-plea-deal-n1475503

Jacob Chansley, the horned “insurrectionist” known as the “QAnon Shaman”—and arguably the face of the January 6 protest—has accepted a plea deal for walking his actions at the Capitol. Funny, what a person will agree to when he’s kept in jail for eight months.

Chansley, dressed in a wrap he apparently borrowed from Fred Flintstone—and heavily armed with a bullhorn—was seen in numerous videos in the Capitol NOT fighting with cops. The terms of his plea deal haven’t been released yet, nor has his sentence. Chansley has been in jail since January 9.

Jan. 6 defendant Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon shaman,” has reached a deal with prosecutors — plea agreement hearing set for tomorrow (9/3) at 11am pic.twitter.com/tHB6tTIfPO — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 2, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! The Department of Justice (DOJ) has admitted to possessing pictures of Capitol Police fist-bumping Trumpsters in the Capitol and posing for pictures with them as well.

The feds indicted Chansley on six counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering a restricted building, violent entry, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and picketing inside the Capitol building. Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, argues that Chansley suffers from mental issues. He further states that Chansley went into the Capitol without a plan. He also pointed out that his client has no record of violent offenses. The Washington Post reported The judge pointed to videos, photos, social media posts and police interviews that authorities said showed Chansley leading the breach of the U.S. Capitol while holding a six-foot pole topped with a spear tip. Prosecutors added that Chansley forced his way into the Senate chamber, where he sat in the presiding officer’s chair and left Pence a note declaring, “ITS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME JUSTICE IS COMING!” In social media posts before the riot, Chansley also advocated for “identifying and then hanging those he believes to be traitors within the United States government,” according to court documents. FBI agents say that in interviews with them, Chansley said he had plans to go to the Arizona Capitol and that he might engage in similar acts in the future. The FBI has arrested roughly 565 people for their actions on January 6, resulting in almost three dozen plea deals thus far, most of them for misdemeanors .

