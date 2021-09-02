https://noqreport.com/2021/09/02/bungled-afghanistan-withdrawal-evokes-fear-that-biden-spun-up-months-long-false-narrative/
NEWS & ANALYSIS The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan has some worried that the Biden administration spun up a two-month false narrative, misleading Congress and the public.
As reported by Just the News, two pieces of evidence surfaced this week that strongly suggest the withdrawal wasn’t just a case of incompetence, rather it was an intentional effort to disguise a Biden plan that was secretly willing to accept chaos to avoid further military casualties.
The first piece of evidence is a leaked transcript of a call that quoted Biden asking Afghanistan’s president to offer a narrative that would change the “perception” of the Taliban’s rapid advance, “whether it is true or not.”
“I Need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden is quoted as saying. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”
Earlier this week, Biden administration officials also conceded the president granted himself a waiver to avoid giving Congress a legally required report on the dangers of withdrawing from Afghanistan, leaving lawmakers in the dark […]
