https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/calls-mount-fire-teacher-chicago-suburb-she-shares-lgbtq-activist-books?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Calls to fire a Chicago-area teacher Lauren Crowe spread like wildfire across social media Thursday evening amid her viral Tik Tok in which she highlighted the books she uses with her third-grade students to promote LGBTQ+ activism.

Crowe, who is an instructor at the Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, posted the video, which was then shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name “Libs of Tik Tok.”

The tweet read, “Activist teacher shows off book collection she uses to indoctrinate 3rd grade students.” Some of the book titles included “Rainbow Revolutionaries,” “Queer Heroes,” and “Kid Activists.”

Another video showed Crowe’s purchase of gay and bisexually themed stuffed animals that were bought to distribute to her 9-year-old students during Gay Pride month.

An online battle ensued between supporters of Crowe’s efforts and those who would like to see her dismissed from her teaching position.

One anonymous commenter wrote that he wondered “if support would be different if she displayed books and themes and Tik Tok dances in support of the Second Amendment … or right to life.”

“It is in indictment of this teacher’s intelligence,” that she posted these videos from her public school classroom, the user added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

