A COVID Testing Center in Aspen, Colorado refused to let conservative commentator Candace Owens make an appointment on Wednesday due to Owens’ personal views surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Holy crap!! I just received an e-mail from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don’t like my politics. INSANE. I’m banned from making sure I don’t accidentally spread Covid?” Owens said in a post on Twitter.

“The public Heath crisis is SO REAL, that they are now banning individuals from COMPLYING with rules to ensure they don’t spread COVID,” Owens added in a separate post.

According to the Aspen testing center business owner, providing service to Owens would be unfair to staff since she allegedly made their lives harder by spreading misinformation surrounding the pandemic.

Candace Owens was denied service by the owner of a privately owned COVID testing center “It would be unfair to [my team] and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you” pic.twitter.com/RuIlvPaDtk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2021

“I just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business am going to refuse this booking and deny service. We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations,” Suzanna, the business owner said in an email.

“The only other local testing option is the free kiosk by city hall. They mail their tests to Texas and have inconsistent result times, do not take appointments so its walk in only midday weekdays in their back alley.”

“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected. It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you,” Suzanna stated.

Just finished my live on Instagram here: https://t.co/lPjhqVYaGO As promised— here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her. She clearly isn’t stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community. pic.twitter.com/nV7xMGqVN3 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

In response, Candace Owens said she has never “laughed harder” and fired back at the business owner for politicizing which individuals gets to receive testing.

“I wanted to let you know that this might objectively be the most hilarious e-mail I have ever received in my life. Truly, I’ve never laughed harder,” Owens said in response.

“Nothing screams ‘this virus isn’t political’ quite like googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case by case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community covid measures. Nothing screams ‘I love my local community’ quite like refusing to test people who are going to a local event and wish to ensure they are negative and therefore do not spread the virus.”

“That nobody stopped you from hitting send on such an emotionally unstable and hysterical e-mail leads me to believe that the people who work for you must love me, and would therefore never deny me this entertainment. It’s hard to pick just one, but I think the best part of your virtue-signaling rant is the arrogant assumption that you’re the only person who can administer a covid test from here to Texas,” Owens concluded.

The Daily Wire host took to Twitter and said, “I very much believe in the freedom to choose. Just pointing out the great irony that when the ‘health employees’ begin choosing who is allowed to determine if they have covid— we are no longer in a public health crisis. Admit it. Covid is political.”

Owens, who frequently travels for work and is unvaccinated, is required to get Covid tests to comply with certain protocols at event venues, as well as different policies implemented by cities and states.

