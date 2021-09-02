https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/02/chris-cuomo-and-rachel-maddow-made-some-very-good-points-about-the-texas-abortion-law/
CNN’s Chris Cuomo shared this meme calling on fathers to start supporting a baby when the mother is 6 weeks pregnant:
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ICzFOFVAXC
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 1, 2021
Rachel Maddow reportedly said something similar:
Also no child support, they have to live in the home, and do everything were expected to do.. pic.twitter.com/lj5upbRrCd
— [email protected] (@Momo507junocom1) September 1, 2021
And to this we say, “Yes”:
https://t.co/eA9GY0iNi5 pic.twitter.com/TcUL8FlONc
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 2, 2021
“I like where Maddow is going”:
I like where Maddow is going. https://t.co/vANlCuz3Ej
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 2, 2021
Cuomo is on the right track, too:
If I say yes to all of the above, will you then be willing to grant the humanity of the child? Or is this just a cheap parlor game in which you don’t actually mean anything you say? https://t.co/rWDmUzyi8B
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 1, 2021
Boy, they’ve really owned us conservatives:
And, to reiterate, there should be an emphatic “YES” to all of the questions asked here. This should be in legislation going forward. https://t.co/th1methbOj
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 2, 2021
Think of it! A world where babies are cared for and supported by both parents from the very first heartbeat:
yes imagine the post-Roe dystopian hellscape where we make men responsible for the children they father https://t.co/ap068rt6yU
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 2, 2021
They really don’t understand us:
1. I don’t think liberals truly comprehend that following conservatives to the end point on the abortion debate is not advisable … uhhh …
Because … https://t.co/hbUAKJ6z9Q
— Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 2, 2021
***