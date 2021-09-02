https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-don-lemon-on-hundreds-of-americans-in-afghanistan-we-dont-know-if-we-left-them-behind-yet

CNN’s Don Lemon implored viewers to not go too hard on the Biden administration over its highly controversial decisions in pulling out of Afghanistan, which has led to weeks of chaos.

Lemon, responding to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the people that were left behind in Afghanistan, suggested people should “be a little bit unemotional here” when looking at the situation.

Lemon praised Biden for having “the guts to get us out of Afghanistan,” claiming that “the administration is getting beaten up on this a little bit too much” following the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and hundreds of Americans being left behind.

“I think people should stop beating up on the administration so much because no matter how it ended, everyone wasn’t going to be happy with the way it ended,” Lemon said. “So, if there’s any silver lining in this, it’s going to be what happens going forward. You can’t change the past, you can’t bring those lives back as awful as that is. And so, you know… I think the administration is getting beaten up on this a little bit too much because there’s a lot of blame to go around from four different presidents and who actually didn’t have the guts to get us out of Afghanistan because they were afraid of this moment and what an exit might look like.”

CNN’s Don Lemon demands people “stop beating up on the administration so much” because of the Afghan debacle. He also praised President Biden for having the “guts to get us out of Afghanistan.” pic.twitter.com/0My3ysttqR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 2, 2021

Cuomo noted that the U.S. military was highly effective in their role in Afghanistan as evidenced by the fact that there has not a major terrorist attack on the U.S. since 9/11.

“I do believe that there’s going to have to be accountability- we’re going to have to find out exactly what happened and what went wrong… it’s TBD. To be determined,” Lemon said. “We’re still seeing what’s happening. You can’t get them out there- you can’t get them all out in five minutes. You can’t get them all out yesterday. So what happens going forward when we continue with this effort to get them out, and we start getting them out, as many out as possible. Then I think we should stop all, you know, running around like, ‘Oh my gosh! I can’t believe we left so many people behind!’”

“We don’t know if we left them behind yet,” Lemon added. “We don’t know yet.”

“You can’t get them all out in five minutes,” Lemon huffed at the people outraged that Biden abandoned Americans. Attacking those people further, he suggested they were being hysterical and added: “We don’t know if we left them behind yet.” pic.twitter.com/43LPKaYGHB — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 2, 2021

