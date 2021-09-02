https://redstate.com/jimthompson/2021/09/02/code-red-a-president-with-a-head-of-wood-n437134
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Completely Fails to Remember D-Day
June 7, 2021
VIP Gold Chat: Tonight's Guests Are RedState's Kira Davis and New VIP Contributor Tony Katz
July 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy